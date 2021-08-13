Volunteer assisting with firefighting is mistaken for an arsonist and is burned alive by a mob.

An furious mob mistook an apparent social activist who was attempting to put out a wildfire in Algeria for the arsonist and burned him alive.

Local media said that Jamal ben Ismael, 35, was slain in the northern city of Tizi Ouzou in Kabylia on Wednesday evening. The city is one among the areas in the North African state that has been severely damaged by forest fires.

Ismael had driven from Miliana, in the state of Ain Defla, 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) west of Algiers, to volunteer to assist put out the fires and evacuate individuals in danger, according to France 24. A mob, however, grabbed him and accused him of lighting the fire.

An outraged mob is shown in a social media video dragging the activist from a police car before assaulting and burning him.

On social media, friends of the activist disputed reports that he was involved in the forest fire, instead claiming that their friend had traveled to assist others in need.

In an interview with Algerian television channel El Bilad, Ismael’s father urged Algerians not to be divided by the occurrence. However, he stated that he is unable to travel to Tizi Ouzou because he is concerned about his safety.

In the broadcasted interview, the father remarked, “My son is a hero and a martyr, and Miliana has earned another hero.”

He went on to say that he hoped “those who did this will pay for their acts.”

Algeria has been overtaken by some of the country’s deadliest wildfires, which have claimed the lives of 65 people, including 28 soldiers. Northern Algeria’s mountainous regions have been the hardest hit.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning for the victims of the fire and has canceled all other government activity.

On Friday, Tebboune said that 22 persons had been arrested on suspicion of starting the devastating wildfires.

“Some fires were caused by high temperatures, but criminal hands were behind the majority of them,” he claimed in a televised speech.

“We have detained 22 suspects, 11 of whom were captured in Tizi Ouzou. Justice will carry out its mandate.

“It’s a disaster…disaster,” says the narrator. Our strength, on the other hand, will not be shattered.”

Wildfires have erupted in other Mediterranean countries as a result of the record-breaking heat. This is a condensed version of the information.