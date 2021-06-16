Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping for a “specific” response from Joe Biden on Ukraine’s NATO bid.

According to the Associated Press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he expects President Joe Biden will give a “concrete” answer on whether he supports Ukraine’s request for future NATO membership.

In the wake of Russia’s escalating hostilities with Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatist rebels currently control a region in the country’s east, Zelenskyy made his remarks before of Biden’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva. Russia is adamantly opposed to Ukraine becoming a member of NATO.

When asked if Biden supports Ukraine joining NATO in the future, Zelenskyy told the Associated Press and other foreign news agencies, “I would really like to get specificâ€”yes or no.” “I understand that the alliance countries have agreed on this position. Nonetheless, we need to know the exact dates and the likelihood of this happening in Ukraine.”

Biden invited Zelenskyy to a meeting in July to discuss US-Ukraine relations, but Zelenskyy expressed disappointment that the discussion would take place after Biden and Putin’s meeting.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Zelenskyy is concerned that the US-Russia conference this week would fail to yield real achievements, leaving his country in a precarious position.

“I feel that this would have only been a positive in the negotiation position of the US President,” Zelenskyy said on Monday, expressing his disappointment that he was unable to meet with Biden before meeting with Putin.

Ukraine is looking for strong Western assistance as it battles separatist insurgents supported by Russia who have taken control of a major portion of the country’s east.

“My main concern about the Geneva conference is that there will be no specifics,” Zelenskyy remarked. “And the situation in Ukraine is extremely dependent on this… Everyone is terrified of ultimate solutions to the most challenging problems.”

Russia denies it has troops in eastern Ukraine, but it sparked high anxiety this spring with exercises that placed thousands of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine’s rebel-held region. Although some of those forces have been withdrawn, Zelenskyy estimates that roughly 95,000 remain.

“The likelihood of an escalation remains,” he said, claiming without proof Russia is planning offensives to take the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the second-largest city of Kharkiv and the major Black. This is a condensed version of the information.