Volkswagen and BMW are two of four German automakers facing a $1 billion fine from the EU.

According to the Associated Press, Volkswagen and BMW are among four German automakers slammed with a $1 billion punishment by the European Union (EU) for colluding to stifle the development of less damaging automotive emission-control systems.

According to the EU’s executive commission, Audi, Porsche, and Daimler were also implicated in collusion to limit competition on controlling emissions in gasoline and diesel passenger automobiles. Despite its involvement in the conspiracy with the other corporations, Daimler was spared a sanction because it revealed the plans to the EU.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice president for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said, “These automobile manufacturers illegally collaborated to restrict competition in the area of emission cleaning technologies for diesel cars.”

“This is the first time the commission concludes that technological cooperation, rather than price-fixing or market sharing, constitutes cartel behavior,” she said.

The vehicle companies colluded for more than five years, according to Vestager, to avoid having to “compete on cleaning better than what was necessary by EU pollution regulations.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

It was the first time the European Commission issued fines for collusion on the basis of withholding the use of technological breakthroughs rather by a more traditional tactic such as price-fixing.

Despite having the technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond legal limits, the corporations fought competition, according to Vestager, denying consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars.

“They did so despite the fact that the required technology was available,” said Vestager. She claimed that this rendered their practice illegal.

According to Vestager, the firms agreed on the size of onboard tanks carrying AdBlue, a urea solution that is pumped into the exhaust stream to reduce pollution from diesel engines, as well as the estimated driving ranges before the tank needed to be refilled. More pollution reduction would be possible with a larger tank.

Under EU laws, cooperation between enterprises is acceptable if it leads to efficiency gains, such as the faster deployment of new technology, according to Vestager. “However, the dividing line is clear: companies must not coordinate their actions in order to limit the full potential of any technology,” she stated.

Volkswagen stated that the study has resulted in the discovery of many other issues. This is a condensed version of the information.