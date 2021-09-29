Volcanic lava from the Canaries reaches the sea, causing toxic gas fears.

Volcanologists say lava from an erupting volcano in the Canary Islands has reached the ocean, prompting concerns about poisonous chemicals being released as the molten magma collides with the waters.

The Spanish archipelago had already announced a two-nautical-mile exclusion zone around the area where lava was likely to reach the Atlantic and encouraged inhabitants to remain at home.

The Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan) stated on Twitter Tuesday night that the lava flow has reached the sea at Playa Nueva.

On September 19, the La Cumbre Vieja volcano, which spans a southern slope of La Palma, an island of 85,000 people, erupted, unleashing lava rivers that have steadily crawled towards the sea.

A stream of hot lava entered the ocean, creating a massive cloud of smoke, as seen on television.

Residents of Tazacorte, a community on the coast, were urged to stay at home on Monday to prevent being harmed by the release of toxic fumes that can result from a reaction between molten lava and water at 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,800 degrees Fahrenheit).

The slow-moving lava flow, which had varied in speed over the previous three days, was still roughly 800 meters (half a mile) from the coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents have been advised to stay at home owing to the risk of “a tiny shock when the magma enters the saltwater, and that this small shock creates hazardous vapours,” according to Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

According to experts, lava entering the ocean might generate explosions and molten rock fragmentation similar to bullets.

Involcan cautioned that “inhalation or contact with acid gases and liquids can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, causing breathing difficulties, especially in persons with pre-existing respiratory diseases.”

Three people died in the two most recent eruptions on La Palma, in 1949 and 1971, two of them died from gas inhalation.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Program, the molten rock has scorched more than 268 hectares (660 acres) of land and damaged 656 houses on the island, which has been declared a natural disaster.

The government issued 10.5 million euros ($12.3 million) in relief for the eruption’s victims on Tuesday, with the money going toward accommodation for individuals whose homes were covered in lava.

More than 6,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the eruption. Brief News from Washington Newsday.