Vladimir Putin is placed in isolation after members of his entourage tested positive for COVID.

Because of COVID cases among his inner entourage, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been compelled to isolate himself.

Following the COVID instances discovered among persons close to Putin, the Kremlin stated that he “must observe self-isolation for a period of time.”

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, later stated that Putin had tested negative for the condition and that “the president is completely healthy,” according to Russian news outlet Tass.

Peskov would not say if the people affected with the ailment were his relatives, security, or protocol officers.

Putin will appear via video conference at the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. According to Tass, he will also make a remote appearance at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Heads of State.

The declaration came a day after Putin met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow for the first time since 2015, during which the Russian leader blasted foreign troops such as the United States for being present in Syria.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.