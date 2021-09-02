Vladimir Putin is corrected about Russian history by a schoolboy.

After making an error in describing a conflict that took place over 300 years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin received an unexpected history lesson from a teen pupil.

Putin gave a broadcast presentation to pupils at the Ocean children’s center in Vladivostok, in the Far East, to commemorate the opening of the school year.

Putin stated on Wednesday that during the Seven Years’ War in 1709, the soldiers of Tsar Peter the Great, the founder of the president’s hometown of St Petersburg, beat the Swedish dominion in the Battle of Poltava.

However, Nikanor Tolstykh, a high school student from Vorkuta, bravely corrected the president, claiming that the conflict that catapulted Russia to the forefront of 18th-century European geopolitics occurred during the Great Northern War.

After Putin reviewed the Battle of Poltava and explained how “knowledge of the past” may help us “understand today better,” he sensed the student’s need to speak up and asked, “You want to say something?”

Tolstykh seized the microphone and explained that the war Putin was referring to was the Great Northern War, which lasted from 1700 to 1721 and saw Russia as one of the “improving maritime powers.”

Putin, for his part, replied, “Of course, thank you for the clarification.”

During the Seven Years’ War, which lasted from 1756 to 1763, Russia allied with Sweden, as well as France and Austria, against Prussia, Hanover, and the United Kingdom.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, commended the boy’s initiative on Thursday, dismissing his school principal’s claim that his correction of the president’s military history was due to “young bravado.”

According to the news agency Tass, Peskov told reporters, “This is not arrogance at all.” “We are certain that no one will deport a child, especially one as smart and knowledgeable as this one,” he said.

“We hope the youngster will not suffer any criticism from the school director,” Peskov said, adding that Putin viewed the speech to the students as a “dialogue” and that he, as a fact-checker, would frequently correct others.

