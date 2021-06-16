Vladimir Putin is concerned about a cyberattack by the United States, and NATO is planning a counter-offensive against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed fears that the US may attack his nation and that NATO is preparing a military operation.

“What people in America are terrified of, the same thing might be a danger to us,” Putin said in an interview with NBC News that aired on Sunday. The United States is a high-tech nation, and NATO has declared cyberspace a battle zone. That suggests they’re planning something; they’re getting ready for something, and this can’t help but worry us.”

When asked if he was concerned that American intelligence was deep within Russian systems and could cause significant damage, Putin answered, “I’m not worried, but I keep in mind it’s a possibility.”

In recent months, multiple cyberattacks against US business and government institutions have been blamed on Moscow by Washington.

When Putin meets with US President Joe Biden in a crucial one-day conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, these security vulnerabilities will be on the table.

Along with jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the two men are slated to debate Russian military presence in eastern Ukraine. Navalny was hospitalized after becoming extremely unwell on a trip from Tomsk to Moscow in August last year after being poisoned with Novichok nerve agent.

Putin, according to the Kremlin critic, ordered the attempted assassination. Putin denied trying to assassinate Navalny in the NBC interview, but he did not guarantee that he would make it out of prison alive.

“Look, in this country, such decisions are not made by the president,” Putin stated.

After being reminded that Navalny was not a regular prisoner, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he would not be treated “any differently than anyone else.”

Biden and Putin are expected to discuss the release of captives when they meet on Wednesday. The U.S. State Department says former Marine Trevor Reed and Michigan corporate executive Paul Whelan are unfairly convicted in Russia. Reed is suffering from COVID-19 in prison, and his family told NBC that they are struggling to get updates on his condition.

Asked whether he would release the two prisoners ahead of the summit as a gesture of good will, Putin said: “I know we have certain U.S. citizens who are in prison, who are. This is a brief summary.