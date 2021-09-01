Vladimir Putin claims that the United States has achieved ‘Zero’ in Afghanistan, claiming that the ‘Result is Sheer Tragedies.’

According to the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the United States achieved “nothing” during its 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, barely two days after American forces completely left the nation, and that the “outcome is absolute disasters.”

According to Putin, US soldiers in Afghanistan were “trying…to civilize the people who live there, to introduce their norms and standards of living in the broadest sense of the word, including the political organization of society” during those years.

“The outcome is a series of catastrophes and losses, both for those who were doing it—the United States—and, more importantly, for the Afghan people. If not negative, a zero result,” Putin added.

Moscow was active in Afghanistan throughout a ten-year conflict that ended in 1989 with the withdrawal of Soviet forces. In recent years, Russia has acted as a diplomatic mediator in Afghanistan.

“It’s impossible to impose something from the outside,” Putin added, “and if someone does something to someone, they should draw on the history, culture, and life philosophy of these people in the broadest sense of the word, and they should treat their traditions with respect.”

Russia has gone out to the squabbling Afghan factions, including the Taliban, as a mediator, despite the fact that it has designated them as a terrorist organization.

The Pope expresses his displeasure with the West’s handling of Afghanistan.

Pope Francis has denounced the West’s recent participation in Afghanistan as an attempt by an outsider to impose democracy, however he did so by quoting Russia’s Vladimir Putin instead of Germany’s Angela Merkel.

Pope Francis was asked about the new political landscape emerging in Afghanistan after the United States and its allies withdrew from the Taliban-controlled country after 20 years of war in a radio interview broadcast Wednesday. The pope said he would respond with a phrase ascribed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he called “one of the world’s greatest political personalities.”

“It is necessary to put an end to the irresponsible policy of imposing one’s own values on others, as well as attempts to build democracy in other countries based on outside models that ignore historic, ethnic, and religious issues, as well as other people’s traditions,” the pope said, using his own translation into Spanish.

