Vladimir Putin accuses the United States of orchestrating a coup in Ukraine.

The ouster of Ukraine’s then-President Viktor Yanukovich in 2014, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the outcome of a coup orchestrated by the US and backed by the rest of Europe.

Yanukovich was deposed following a popular uprising in his country, sparked by his rejection of a trade agreement with the EU in favor of tighter ties with Moscow.

The Russian president restated the Kremlin’s and Yanukovich’s positions that the revolution was helped by the West in an op-ed in the German newspaper Die Zeit on the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, which launched the Red Army’s entry into World War II.

Putin claimed that after the Cold War ended and NATO expanded, post-Soviet and eastern European countries were given the option of siding with the West or with Russia, the west cultivated “mutual suspicion” with Moscow.

“The results of such an aggressive policy can be seen in the example of the Ukrainian catastrophe of 2014,” Putin said, which Europe had “actively supported.”

In the post, which was also published on the Kremlin website, he asked, “Why did you need to do this?” He wrote, “Why did the US orchestrate a coup?”

In his depiction of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea that year, he said, “Why did the countries of Europe weakly back it, triggering a split in Ukraine itself and the withdrawal of Crimea from its composition?”

