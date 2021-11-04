Visiting Delegation Says Europe Is “Standing” With Taiwan.

The chairman of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday that Taiwan’s democracy is “a treasure” that must be maintained, offering to stand by the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei reach new heights.

China claims Taiwan and has stepped up efforts to isolate it on the world scene in recent years, resenting any attempt to consider the self-ruled island as a sovereign state.

Recent Chinese airforce incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone have prompted worldwide support for Taipei, including from the US, which reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to Taiwan’s self-defense.

Despite Chinese resistance, the group has been touted as the first “official” trip from the European Parliament visiting Taipei, led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann, a strident China critic who was among five parliamentarians sanctioned by Beijing in March.

Taiwan’s democracy, according to Glucksmann, is “a treasure that all democrats across the world should love and protect.”

“We came here with a very simple, very obvious message — you are not alone,” he told Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting on Thursday.

He urged the European Union to scale up collaboration with Taiwan, saying, “Europe is standing with you… in the defense of freedom, the rule of law, and human dignity.”

“It is past time for us in the European Union to demonstrate that we are all in the same boat… Next, we need a very concrete agenda of high-level meetings and high-level concrete initiatives” to develop an EU-Taiwan collaboration.

On Thursday, Tsai expressed her gratitude to the delegates through Twitter, stating that a “relationship” between the EU and Taiwan will “help us effectively handle these mutual concerns and safeguard our shared democratic ideals.”

The visit was met with “strong discontent and resolute opposition” by China’s foreign ministry.

Members of the European Parliament, according to an official, “should thoroughly appreciate the complexity and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, abide by the EU’s commitment to the One-China Principle… and maintain the political underpinning of China-EU relations development.”

Beijing also responded to US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley’s statement on Wednesday that “we absolutely have the capabilities” to defend Taiwan.

The foreign official stated, “No one should underestimate China’s resolute determination and will to preserve its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“We will never, under any circumstances, allow anyone or any force to separate Taiwan from the embrace of the motherland.”

Before the European Parliament group left, the Chinese representation in Brussels issued a warning.