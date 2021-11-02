Virginia votes in a bellwether election that is too close to call.

Early Tuesday, polls began in Virginia to elect the state’s next governor in a razor-thin race considered as the first significant test of President Joe Biden’s political image.

The battle between Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican tycoon Glenn Youngkin, a foreshadowing of the parties’ prospects in next year’s midterm elections, has shrunk in recent weeks and is now firmly in toss-up territory.

While both candidates regard voter turnout as critical in this off-year race, McAuliffe has worked tirelessly to paint Youngkin as a Trump supporter, claiming that the former president is “rallying up his following of right-wing extremists” in order to win.

As polls opened at 6:00 a.m., McAuliffe wrote, “We have a chance to deny darkness its day and keep the drumbeat of progress” (1000 GMT). “We will build a better future for our Commonwealth together.” VOTE.” Youngkin attempted to mobilize supporters as well. He exclaimed, “The polls are open, Virginia!” “GET OUT THERE AND VOTE!” A McAuliffe victory would rekindle Washington Democrats’ flagging quest for twin infrastructure and social welfare mega-bills, which are the cornerstone of Vice President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion economic remaking plan.

With both bills stymied by partisan bickering in Congress, moderates are likely to interpret the loss in Virginia as a message from voters to back off on the president’s massive spending plans.

A loss for Youngkin on the Republican side might finally force a reckoning on the party’s hitherto unbreakable allegiance to twice-impeached Trump, who lost Virginia by ten points last year.

McAuliffe has considerable challenges as he seeks re-election to a position he held four years ago, with the governing party in Washington typically losing seats during a president’s first term.

Youngkin has been walking a tightrope of his own, as the vast majority of Republicans believe Trump’s phony assertions that the president was stolen in a rigged election, making admitting the truth politically perilous.

Youngkin channeled Biden’s attitude when running for president, refusing to declare whether he would have voted to confirm Biden’s election victory after Trump supporters staged a failed insurgency on January 6.

However, the affluent former investment banker, 54, has managed to keep his distance from Trump during the campaign, focusing on local “culture war” topics like as abortion, mask requirements, and the teaching of America’s racial history.

"Now is the time for Virginians to strike back against this left-wing, liberal, progressive agenda."