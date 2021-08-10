Virginia Giuffre files a sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew in order to ensure that he does not “let victims everywhere down.”

On Monday, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased sex offender, filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew of Britain.

Giuffre claims that when she was 18 years old, Prince Andrew, now 61, sexually molested her. She said that the abuse took place in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and other places.

In a statement, Giuffre added, “I did not come to this decision lightly.” “My family comes first as a mother and a wife. I’m well aware that this action may expose me to more attacks from Prince Andrew and his henchmen. But I realized that if I didn’t take action, I’d be letting them down, as well as victims all across the world.” This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.