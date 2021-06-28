Viral Video’s Mysterious Cave Creatures Are Actually Actors

TikTok fans were fooled into believing the existence of “new species” discovered in Thailand in the latest example of why not to believe everything you read online.

The video, which was released on May 20 by @lit nature, featured troll-like creatures that claimed to be “new species discovered near [a]water cave in Thailand.”

“Weird creatures captured on video. A tour group was exploring a tiny chain of islands when they came across a terrifying sight. They heard a strange’scream’ coming from one of the islands, and when they investigated, they discovered these monsters near a cave. The on-screen text reads, “They seemed to be in a bizarre ritual.”

The “creatures” resemble people and are peacefully lounging in caverns and on the water while humans on boats pass by.

“Scientists have postulated the species’ importance, as it could be one of our early ancestors and could help with battling diseases and illness,” according to a second segment shared by the account. But until one can be caught for research, no one knows what it is. The island is categorized as private property, according to the area report, which indicates that no government entity can visit the region.”

It reached a large audience, with over six million views, many of whom believe the video. One person remarked, “I’ve been there, it’s an island full with monkeys.”

Another user added, “They’re probably not meant to be found; we should leave them alone.”

The TikTok video was first uploaded to YouTube in 2019 by a channel called, strangely, “Truth Eyes.”

Two years on however, and the video is just as much a hoax as it was then. Before any TikTok users decide to go and catch one to study themselves, the video is actually from a 2018 art project by Norweigan artist Tori Wrånes.

Her piece, titled Naam Yai, was made for the Thailand Biennale, a contemporary art event. Inspired by the trolls of Norwegian folklore she grew up around, the “creatures’’ are actually just actors in costumes. Images even show the actors being helped into the water with scuba equipment.

