Viral Protests Could Be TikTok’s Next Big Gen Z Trend

When most people think of TikTok, the social video sharing app that has caught younger generations by storm, they think of videos of teens dancing or miming along to music.

From innocent to more harmful practices, such as the recent “fire challenge,” which sent at least one participant to the hospital, the platform’s capacity to influence Generation Z is undeniable.

TikTok’s memetic power, though, isn’t limited to the digital realm. The platform’s formidable potential to encourage the assembly of big audiences in a short amount of time is demonstrated by raucous parties in the United States that were arranged on TikTok.

In a tumultuous political climate, this function provides TikTok’s ardent activists with an organizational tool to launch the kind of quick, spontaneous, and disruptive street protests that authorities find difficult to handle.

Take a peek at the parties to see what I mean. According to estimates, 2,500 people attended a teen’s birthday party entitled “Adrian’s kickback”—a hashtag that has been viewed over 407 million times on TikTok—in Huntington Beach, California, in May.

The gathering was set for Saturday, May 22, and an invitation was sent out the day before. The specifics of the party were posted on TikTok and quickly went viral. The resulting gathering was described as a “scene from Animal House” by The Guardian, and the “largest thing on the internet” by The New York Times.

As authorities sought to shut it down, it was labeled an unlawful assembly and a curfew was enforced. 149 people were arrested by local police as a result of the chaos.

In the aftermath, similar events drew tens of thousands of people. On the 26th of May, some 500 people gathered at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, after word of a party spread on TikTok. A crowd gathered in Alki Beach, Seattle, three days later for an event similar to Adrian’s Kickback. It had to be broken up by the police.

Outside of the United States, TikTok’s ability to spark spontaneous protests has already begun. As countries abolish COVID-19 epidemic limitations and loosen social distance guidelines, offline political participation is expected to rise around the world.

Nuurrianti Jalli, an assistant professor of communication studies at Northern State University, told This website, “If you notice, content creators may establish trends on the network very quickly.” “I am confident that TikTok can help. This is a condensed version of the information.