Vir Das, an Indian comedian, has come under fire from nationalists.

After performing a “two Indias” monologue in Washington, an Indian comedian and actor was obliged to defend himself against internet accusations of “insulting the country.”

One of India’s best satirical performers, Vir Das, is known for his openness to look at his country critically.

Critics claim that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, there has been a rise in intolerance toward minority communities in India, and that freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy is under threat.

“I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang rape them at night,” Das said during his current globe tour in Washington, DC.

In an almost seven-minute video released Monday, he discussed everything from air pollution to journalism to Modi’s coronavirus relief efforts, as well as cricket.

“I come from an India where we bleed blue every time we play green,” he remarked, referring to his country’s and arch-rival Pakistan’s sporting jerseys. “However, every time we lose against green, we suddenly turn orange.” The color saffron is commonly used to represent aggressive Hindu nationalism.

“I come from an India where people will view this and realize it’s a big joke.” “It’s just not funny,” he explained.

Das was accused of disrespecting India on the global stage shortly after releasing the film, and at least two police complaints were lodged against him.

Kangana Ranaut, a well-known Indian actress, criticized Das in the video, calling it “soft terrorism” and commenting on Instagram, “Strict action should be done against such criminals.”

Das claimed the video was a “satire about the duality of two independent Indias that do different things” on Twitter.

“Like any other nation, there is good and bad within it.”

The response against Das isn’t the first time right-wing Hindu groups and activists have targeted an Indian comic.

Munawar Faruqui, a comedian, was imprisoned for more than a month after being accused of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses, and three gigs in Mumbai were canceled last month when a Hindu right-wing organization threatened to torch the venue.