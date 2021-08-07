Villagers Emerge as Unsung Heroes in Turkey’s Wildfires

They gathered their rakes, shovels, and axes, wore high-visibility helmets, and set out into the mountains to assist fatigued firemen battling Turkey’s catastrophic fires in navigating unknown terrain.

The unsung heroes of Turkey’s war against its deadliest and most catastrophic wildfires in generations are residents of the undulating hills and pine woods abutting the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

“Did you notice that small fire over there? We’ll intervene immediately now and put it out,” Mehmet Yesimoglu, a 50-year-old merchant, declared proudly, pointing to a dangerous area of blood-orange flames.

“If we don’t, it will expand, and we will need helicopters or planes to deal with it.”

Turks have watched in horror as vast swaths of the country’s most productive territory have gone up in flames, turning into ash fields and valleys that farmers rely on for survival.

Hundreds of villages have been evacuated and at least eight individuals have perished. Few people know what, if anything, they will be able to return to once the fires have died down.

Rather of feeling useless, many people volunteered to fight on the front lines.

Tanzer Bulut, 30, said as he went toward the smoke obscuring the horizon, “This is not something we knew how to accomplish previously.”

“All we attempt to do is be rational. You keep an eye on the flames and try to stay ahead of them. Even though we are not pros, we do our best.”

Some residents direct the firefighters, pointing out the best route through serpentine roads that are frequently enveloped in smoke during the day and lit up by ominous red flames at night.

With the flashlight in his helmet, one man stood on the side of the road, shining a clear route and waving fire engines through with a stick.

Food and water contributions have been flowing in from all over the country, to the point where one local official appealed with Turks to stop since there just wasn’t enough storage space.

Others are assisting the firefighters by carrying long, thick, heavy hoses to the flames’ boundaries.

Hayati Zorlu, 55, a local village head in Mugla province, which is home to prominent Aegean resorts, said, “I was able to provide a clear path to the summit without a problem, even though it’s steep.”

“Because I’m familiar with the area and I’m the only one here.” There are no additional officials on the scene. Brief News from Washington Newsday.