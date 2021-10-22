Viktor Orban, Hungary’s challenger, claims that Hungary’s allegiances are with the United States and NATO, not China and Russia.

Peter Marki-Zay, the Hungarian opposition candidate for the 2022 election, believes he is the only one who can depose Europe’s “most dangerous” politician, and that his win is the only chance for democracy to survive in Hungary.

“These elections are not at all fair and free,” Marki-Zay told The Washington Newsday the week after winning the opposition’s nomination for Prime Minister of Hungary. “In Hungary, the situation has deteriorated during the last 11 years… It truly is a life or death situation.” Marki-Zay rose to notoriety after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s hard-right populist Fidesz party in the Hodmezovasarhely mayoral election in 2018. It was the first time in several years that an opposition candidate defeated Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s hard-right populist Fidesz party.

His supporters now hope he can replicate that triumph across the country, putting an end to Orban’s 11-year rule.

Marki-Zay is an unexpected option as a historian, economist, electrical engineer, and marketer. In this month’s primary election, the 49-year-old father of seven defeated two more well-known candidates in front of more than 600,000 voters.

Despite being projected as the opposition’s breakout star, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony withdrew out of the contest following the first round of voting. Then, despite the latter’s better reputation and experience, Marki-Zay defeated communist Vice President of the European Parliament Klara Dobrev in the second round.

He is a leader without a party, acting as a spokesman for the six opposition parties seeking Orban’s removal. He will rely on the liberal Momentum party, the green Dialogue party, and the historically far-right Jobbik for support and to appoint his probable cabinet.

The Everyone’s Hungary Movement, founded by Marki-Zay, has only 6,000 members. Though the candidate may seek to expand the organization’s political reach in the future, he is currently an outsider riding on the infrastructure of more established parties.

If Marki-Zay wins, it’s unclear what price these parties will demand in terms of cabinet jobs or policy proposals.

However, Marki-modest Zay’s profile has allowed him to portray himself as an outsider, free of the corruption, cronyism, and scandal that have plagued Hungarian politics.

Indeed, his most common criticism of Dobrev was that she is married to controversial former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, whose stunning political fall paved the way for Orban's second term as Prime Minister.