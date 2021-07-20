Vigilante groups are unacceptably dangerous, according to Mexico’s president.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned on Tuesday that armed self-defense organizations founded to protect themselves against criminals will not be accepted by his government.

His remarks came after members of a new vigilante group known as “El Machete” (The Machete) paraded firearms including automatic rifles in southern Mexico over the weekend.

Lopez Obrador told reporters, “In no scenario will the formation of so-called self-defense groups be accepted.”

“It is our duty to maintain peace and tranquility, and we are doing so.”

Although such organizations claim to be taking up guns in response to insecurity in some sections of the country, he believes the actual motivation is political and criminal power conflicts.

Lopez Obrador went on to say that it’s crucial to figure out where these groups receive their weaponry.

Since the 1990s, self-defense movements have sprung up across Mexico, primarily in the southern state of Guerrero and, more recently, in nearby Michoacan.

There are about 50 of them operating in the country, according to estimates.

El Machete members, including Tzotziles and Tzeltzales, gathered at a football stadium in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Sunday, flashing their guns.

The group’s spokesman said that they were armed “to defend their lives against the drug cartels’ killers,” accusing local officials of working with criminals.