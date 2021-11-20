Vietnam’s Tourist Island Reopens With Big Dreams, With Corals And Cable Cars

As pandemic restrictions loosen, tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until tourists return to the white-sand beaches and deep tropical jungle of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island vying to become Asia’s next holiday hotspot.

After a vaccine passport scheme launched out this month in Vietnam, around 200 South Koreans will land on the island, which lies a few kilometers from Cambodia in the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Thailand, on Saturday.

As they move between a 12,000-room hotel complex, an amusement park, an 18-hole golf course, a casino, a safari park, and a miniature Venice, their stay promises to be a flurry of action and fun.

The $2.8 billion leisure resort, which is part of the “sleepless city” paradigm, launched six months ago, just as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on travel around the world — and as other Asian countries rethinking their mass tourism frameworks, such as Thailand.

For Phuc, 33, who recalls a poverty-stricken childhood in which “everyone wanted to escape Phu Quoc,” the island’s growing popularity provided a means to come home after years of scraping by as a salesman in Mekong Delta cities.

“But it’s also a pity,” he told AFP, lamenting the island’s palm-fringed beaches being converted into resorts.

Staff at the Vinpearl resort, where Saturday’s visitors would stay, scrubbed beaches, put silverware on tables, and laid out sunbeds in preparation for the reopening on Saturday. Others worked on conical hats, painting delicate flowers.

“I was ecstatic when we learned the visitors were returning,” said duty manager Ngo Thi Bich Thuong.

Around five million people visited Phu Quoc before the outbreak in 2019, including half a million foreigners, especially from China, South Korea, Japan, and Russia.

The massively strong business behind the new complex, Vingroup, is striving to make the island “a new worldwide tourism destination on the world map.”

40,000 hotel rooms have been built, planned, or are under development to accommodate the visitor boom, according to Ken Atkinson, vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board. “That’s more hotel keys than they have in Sydney, Australia,” he said.

Popular vacation destinations throughout the world, such as Thailand’s Phuket, have given Vietnam something to strive for.

Popular vacation destinations throughout the world, such as Thailand's Phuket, have given Vietnam something to strive for.

While Phuket's bustling international tourist industry took years to develop, Atkinson took a delegation of senior Vietnamese government officials there in 2005: "Vietnam has a tendency to want to do."