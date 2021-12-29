Vietnam’s economic growth has reached a new 30-year low.

On Wednesday, Vietnam recorded 2.58 percent economic growth for 2021, breaking a 30-year low established last year as the pandemic continues to take its toll.

With a growth rate of 7% in 2019, the communist state has long been a success story among Asian countries.

However, the export-dependent economy has been pummeled by coronavirus, with GDP growth falling to 2.91 percent in 2020, the lowest in three decades.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) in Hanoi reported 5.22 percent growth in the fourth quarter, but a contraction of 6.02 percent in the third quarter drove down the yearly result.

“Since the end of April, the problematic situation of the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely damaged commercial and service activity… pushing the service sector and the entire economy down,” GSO stated in a statement.

Almost the whole country was in lockdown for at least three months, wreaking havoc on production, supply systems, and enterprises.

In statements cited by state media, GSO head Nguyen Thi Huong sounded cheerful, stating that even small development under such challenging circumstances was a “great triumph.”

Vietnam is currently attempting to reopen by abandoning its tight “zero-covid” policy.

According to the country’s health ministry, almost 88 percent of adults in Vietnam have been properly vaccinated.