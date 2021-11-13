Vietnam Welcomes Foreign Tourists for the First Time in Nearly 20 Months.

Almost 20 months after the Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to contain the coronavirus, the first international tourists arrived in Vietnam.

On Thursday, two charter planes carried more than 400 fully vaccinated South Korean and Japanese passengers from Seoul and Tokyo to the southern vacation city of Nha Trang, according to state media.

Golfers, beachgoers, and scuba divers flock to the area, which is home to a number of high-end hotels.

The flights were timed to coincide with Vietnam’s plans to reopen the resort island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated foreign visitors on November 20, with the goal of welcoming at least 5,000 guests in the next months.

Covid-19 immunization certificates and negative pre-departure coronavirus test results are required for foreign travelers entering Vietnam.

After months of lockdowns, the communist regime is desperate to resurrect its battered economy.

Since March of last year, the country’s borders have been closed to outside tourists, and commercial flights are scarce.

Last year, Vietnam was praised for its handling of the epidemic, with only a few dozens of coronavirus infections reported.

However, the highly transmissible Delta form took hold in April.

As it scrambles to get enough vaccines for its 100 million people, Vietnam has clocked more than a million illnesses and nearly 23,000 deaths since then.

Around 32% of people have been fully vaccinated so far.