Videos from Iran’s protests show violent clashes with police and loud bangs in the midst of chaos.

Protests in southern Iran are still going on, despite the country’s worst drought in 50 years, with security personnel stationed in cities across Khuzestan province and beyond.

Since the protests began a week ago, at least three individuals are believed to have been shot dead, including at least one police officer. Officials blamed criminals, but opposition activists and human rights organizations condemned security forces.

Due to the drought, many households and businesses are without reliable water supply. Iran’s hydroelectric network has also been slowed by the scarcity, resulting in regular blackouts in Khuzestan and elsewhere.

Hundreds of protestors marched through cities across Khuzestan, lighting fire to roadways to block security forces and calling for the regime’s fall, according to videos given to this website by opposition activists on the ground.

The recordings purported to show security forces battling with protestors, and were given by members of the banned People’s Mojahedin of Iran (MEK). Police and security agents have been observed launching what look to be pyrotechnics at assembled demonstrators in several instances.

Gunshots may be heard in certain areas, and demonstrators can be seen fleeing through the streets in fear. The videos could not be independently verified by this website.

The situation is “explosive,” according to a member of the MEK’s “Resistance Units” on the ground in Khuzestan’s Ahvaz city.

The MEK is regarded as a terrorist organization in Iran. Following the Islamic Revolution, the new Islamic Republic executed numerous MEK members in purges, and membership in the organization is now illegal in the country.

Until 2012, the organisation was classified as a terrorist organization in the United States. The MEK was removed from the list, according to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, since it had renounced violence. MEK leaders claim that militant acts are no longer a part of their agenda.

“At first, the demonstrations were peaceful, and there was no violence on the part of the people,” Zohre, a 25-year-old law graduate who did not want to provide her full name for fear of retaliation, said. Regrettably, the regime retaliated with bullets.”

“It started with water, but the regime is the root of the problem,” Zohre explained. “The dictatorship is incapable of resolving the Iranian people’s real problems… For decades, we’ve been seeing the. This is a condensed version of the information.