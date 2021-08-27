VIDEO: US Troops at a German Air Base Roll Out a Welcome Mat for Afghan Evacuees.

Thousands of Afghan refugees are boarding enormous US military planes to flee Kabul, and their first stop is an American airbase in Germany. According to the Pentagon, they can only stay for ten days due to an agreement with the German government.

At Ramstein Air Base, however, at-risk Afghans are provided with temporary shelter, medical care, and logistical support. According to U.S. European Command, some 7,500 people had arrived as of August 25.

“While housed in the Rhein Ordnance Barracks, qualified evacuees will get support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment, and more,” the military stated in a statement, emphasizing that “their eventual destinations” will be elsewhere.

The hastily put-together plan, dubbed Operation Allies Refuge, makes use of enormous airplane hangars as well as large tents that can hold more than 40 beds each.

While some American individuals are still being flown out of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, the majority of passengers are now Afghans applying for Special Immigrant Visas based on their years of collaboration with the US State and Defense ministries.

Last week, Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport became the epicenter of mayhem as Taliban terrorists concluded an armed insurgency and seized power.

On Aug. 22, video from the evacuation shows hordes of evacuees crammed into a US Air Force plane and later processed at Ramstein. Other clip shows American military forces preparing for the arrival of the migrants.

A pregnant woman went into labor aboard one of the rescue flights, according to the US European Command. According to the instruction, the pilot dropped to a lower altitude to help control the woman’s blood pressure and safely landed.

“After landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG [Medical Group] boarded the plane and transported the youngster to the aircraft’s cargo area. The baby girl and her mother were taken to a neighboring medical facility and are both doing well, according to the command.

The Taliban, an Afghan Islamic fighting party, startled the Biden administration by seizing control of the country just days after President Joseph R. Biden announced that American soldiers would be withdrawn.

Biden announced the withdrawal on April 1, a month early of a May 1 deadline established with the Taliban by his predecessor, Donald J. Trump. “In Afghanistan, we have a military mission. This is a condensed version of the information.