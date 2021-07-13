Video Shows Taliban Executing Afghan Commandos Who Surrendered Brutally

As the Taliban rapidly expands its authority over Afghanistan, grabbing territory from government forces with ease, it has also shown glimpses of the radical Islamist regime’s harshness and brutality when it dominated the country before the US invasion in 2001. In a new video released by CNN, insurgents are seen murdering Afghan troops who had surredered.

Military commandos are shown marching out of a facility with their hands in the air at the start of the footage. It is possible to hear Taliban gunmen yelling “surrender.”

According to CNN’s Anna Coren, the forces fought the Taliban for around two hours until running out of ammo and being forced to surrender. Gunfire can be heard a few seconds after the commandos walk out, and the video shows the commandos’ lifeless bodies on the ground. In total, insurgents shot and killed 22 military commandos in the incident.

Graphic content is present.

The bodies of Afghan special forces have been recovered, according to the Red Cross.

CNN spoke with five witnesses, according to Coren, who corroborated the deaths in a north Afghan province in June. According to a nearby neighbor, the special forces commander at the scene requested backup but was unable.

Since then, the Taliban has denied the video’s veracity, claiming that the scenes were staged.

Since U.S. troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan, the Taliban has made significant gains. Gen. Scott Miller, the senior US commander in Afghanistan, resigned on Monday after nearly three years of service in the nation.

According to the Associated Press, the US will send in another four-star general to take Miller’s place until the end of August, when all US personnel would have left the nation.

Afghans have expressed concerns about how the government will deal with the escalating war with the Taliban now that US and NATO forces are on the verge of leaving the country.

The retreat, according to Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, has left security troops with insufficient ammunition and food supplies. He went on to say that the shortage of aircraft resupplies will have a significant impact on Afghan military operations.

Meanwhile, according to the Financial Times, Afghan warlords are reuniting to reinforce the country’s struggle against Taliban insurgents.

Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former anti-Taliban leader, has reportedly stated that he is willing to return to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban once more.

Dostum, who used to be a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.