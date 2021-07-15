VIDEO: Shell Shock when a 130-year-old zoo giant tortoise passes away

After over seven decades in the Austrian city, a 130-year-old Aldabra gigantic tortoise — the longest inhabitant at Vienna’s public zoo — has died.

Schurli, a huge tortoise born on an atoll in the Seychelles, died on July 11th.

According to the zoo, Schurli was an invaluable part of the Tiergarten Schönbrunn Zoo’s history and the zoo’s longest inhabitant. During his 68 years at the zoo, he outlasted zookeeper after zookeeper.

“Schurli has been a part of our family since 1953. Many zoo visitors have known him for a long time. His actual age was unknown, although biologist Anton Weissenbacher estimated it to be at least 130 years old.

Schurli was cared for several generations of animal keepers, according to Weissenbacher, who developed a particular bond with the gigantic reptile.

“Schurli was endearing and stubborn, with a strong personality. “He liked it when he was petted on the neck,” zookeeper Maximilian Schon said.

Schon claimed Schurli spent most of his time when he was alive bathing in cold water or resting beneath a garden sprinkler in the summer.

“He loved juicy cucumbers and dry leaves when it came to meals. He compared them to chips, but they were far healthier.”

Schurli’s health had deteriorated in recent years, and zoo veterinarians were keeping a close eye on him.

The “old guy,” as zoo employees dubbed him, shared a terrarium habitat with Menschik, another male tortoise, and Madi, a female tortoise.

Schurli rose to prominence in 2016 after making weekly soccer predictions throughout the UEFA European Championship, typically choosing victories. In the same year, then-Vienna mayor Michael Haupl became his sponsor.

Schurli also modeled for the zoo’s commercial campaigns and took part in a 2019 study on Aldabra giant tortoises’ intellect.

Menschik became the oldest resident of the Tiergarten Schönbrunn Zoo after Schurli died. According to the zoo, Menschik arrived shortly after Schurli and is assumed to be significantly younger.

A big tortoise like the Aldabra can live up to 150 years.

After its larger relatives on the Galápagos Islands, it is the world’s second-largest tortoise species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species classifies it as vulnerable.

During the 17th and 18th centuries, sailors hunting for meat and oil jeopardized the huge beasts’ survival. Now. This is a condensed version of the information.