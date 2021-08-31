VIDEO: Russians Discover WWII Biplane Remains and Pilot 80 Years After It Was Shot Down

Russian investigators have discovered the remains of a Soviet World War II fighter pilot who went down in a remote Arctic location 80 years ago, still in the cockpit of his biplane where he fell down over a lake.

The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Murmansk region said, “It was preliminarily confirmed that on his last trip to reconnaissance of enemy defense units and terrain, he traveled in October 1941.”

The jet was discovered 49 feet beneath the surface of an unnamed lake and hauled to the surface by crews from the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet, as well as regional and military investigations. According to the Kola District Investigation Department, the lake is near the Zapadnaya Litsa River, where “bloody combat unfolded” in the summer of 1941.

“The enemy was marching on Murmansk, hoping for a swift and easy victory. The Red Army’s wars, which cost the lives of a large number of northerners, were able to prevent the capture of their ancestral lands. The adversary was stopped on the outskirts of the port city, according to the investigations.

According to the fleet, the bodies of 50 Soviet nationals killed by the Wehrmacht in 1941 are buried somewhere in the lake.

The fleet used an underwater drone to locate the jet, which was largely broken up, in the sparsely populated Murmansk region north of the Arctic Circle, which is notorious for its harsh and unstable climate.

Lt. Mikhail Alexandrovich Golunov, born in 1910, was identified by Russian officials using archived data. On October 25, 1941, he is thought to have been killed while inspecting enemy defense units.

At the time, Axis forces were moving on Murmansk as part of Operation Barbarossa, the Nazi Germany-led invasion of the Soviet Union that began in June of that year.

The Nazis wanted to take over the western Soviet Union and repopulate it with Germans. In December 1941, the Axis was defeated, with roughly 5 million Soviet military deaths. Despite this, Nazi troops were unable to conquer Murmansk, which was successfully guarded by the Soviets.

During the German invasion, Soviet troops lost 21,200 aircraft.

