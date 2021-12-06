VIDEO: Protests in Brussels turn violent, prompting police to use tear gas and water cannons.

Police in Brussels employed abrasive techniques against demonstrators protesting the government’s recent COVID limitations on Sunday.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Belgium’s capital, according to reports. Protesters wearing black hoods were seen throwing stones and firecrackers at police while screaming “freedom.” The police retaliated with tear gas and water cannons.

In yet another recent crackdown to restrict COVID-19, the Belgian government announced on Friday a mask mandate for children aged 10 and up, as well as a plan to implement a hybrid education system with half-day classes from home in the near future. Protesters gathered to oppose vaccine mandates and COVID passes, which are required to enter pubs and restaurants.

Global News, a Canadian news organization, interviewed protestors who said the government’s activities had infringed on their freedom. The push to be vaccinated, according to one university professor who was interviewed, was “enormous.” Others protested because they believe in “free will” and combating “discrimination.”

Belgium has seen one of Europe’s worst COVID outbreaks. Hospitals have been forced to cancel non-urgent care for two weeks in a fourth wave of cases. According to the Associated Press, Belgium, a country of around 11.5 million people, has more than 3,700 COVID patients, with 821 of them in intensive care.

Other violent protests against COVID standards have occurred in Brussels.

There were an estimated 35,000 protestors in late November, resulting in numerous arrests, injuries, and widespread property damage.