Video of the Ferry’s Wildfire Escape 1.6 million people have watched it, and it’s been compared to a disaster film.

On Friday, a video depicting a group of people escaping wildfires on a ferry across Greece’s Lake Evia went viral, collecting 1.6 million views.

According to the Greek weather website meteo.gr, footage showed a large number of people crowding together aboard the ship after being rescued from the scorching lake shoreline.

Many people on social media were stunned by the footage, which they compared to disaster movie scenes, with one person comparing it to a scene from Jurassic World and another stating, “I remember when this used to be Hollywood special effects.”

According to the Associated Press, 475 firefighters and 35 ground teams worked to evacuate 39 settlements in Evia in order to contain the wildfire breakout.

Firefighters have been battling outbreaks across Greece, with 55 active flames as of Saturday, according to Greece’s Civil Protection chief, Nikos Hardalias.

“We’re still in the midst of a major conflict. According to the Associated Press, Hardalias remarked, “Our forces worked hard all night.”

The army sent out 84 special forces soldiers, and the navy deployed two landing craft, a torpedo boat, and 15 smaller boats to assist with evacuations, according to Hardalias.

“Over the past several days, we have been confronted with a situation unprecedented in our country, in terms of the intensity and widespread distribution of wildfires, as well as fresh outbreaks around the country. During a Friday briefing, Hardalias stated, “I want to assure you that all available forces are participating in the fight.”

Greece’s temperatures climbed to 113 degrees, triggering the country’s most severe heat wave in 30 years, but temperatures decreased on Friday as winds picked up.

Wildfires raged west of Athens in May, causing hundreds of people to abandon their homes as the fire destroyed scores of homes while more than 250 firemen battled the flames.

The blaze destroyed homes and much more.