Video of a Haitian gang leader threatening to kill hostages.

According to video obtained by AFP, the head of a Haitian gang that kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend threatened to execute them.

Wilson Joseph, dressed in a suit and flanked by armed men, stood in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang, according to video shared on social media on Thursday.

“I’m going to kill these Americans because I’m not getting what I need,” Joseph remarked in Haitian Creole.

According to security officials, the kidnappers are seeking a $17 million ransom for the release of the captives.

On Saturday, a group of 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada, along with their children, were abducted in broad daylight while visiting an orphanage in the heart of an area in eastern Port-au-Prince that is completely under the gang’s control.

The abducted missionaries belonged to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, which said the group consisted of 12 adults aged 18 to 48, as well as five children ages eight months, three, six, thirteen, and fifteen.

The US has recommended Americans not to travel to Haiti, citing kidnappings involving American people as a frequent occurrence.

Since December 2020, Haitian police have been looking for Joseph for a variety of crimes including assassination, kidnapping, vehicle theft, and cargo truck hijacking.

Meanwhile, in the Haitian capital on Thursday, a group of motor taxi drivers stopped important routes and snarled traffic to protest gasoline shortages caused by gangs controlling oil access.

Demonstrators across the city have expressed their displeasure with being forced to buy fuel on the illicit market.

Since June, gangs have tightened their grip on Port-au-Prince, preventing secure access to two of Haiti’s three oil terminals. In early September, armed gangs stole more than a dozen tankers at the third, which is located in the Cite Soleil slum.

Protestors accused officials of prioritizing fuel importers over renewable energy development near one barricade of blazing tires on Thursday.

“In Haiti, we don’t have a power system, so we have to seek for diesel to run a generator,” explained one 30-year-old student who requested anonymity for security concerns.

“We have all the sun in the world,” he continued, “but solar panels are too expensive.”