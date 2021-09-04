VIDEO: How Cats and Rats are Extinctioning the World’s Smallest Reptiles

Rodents and feral cats brought to the Galápagos Islands by European traders and pirates in the 17th century have pushed an unique iguana to the verge of extinction, according to scientists.

According to specialists that monitor the population, Isabela Island, the largest in the Galápagos archipelago, has only 211 pink land iguanas. The only site on the planet where the species can be found is on the volcanic island.

The situation is described as disturbing in a report published in the Galápagos Conservancy weekly since scientists haven’t found any juvenile iguanas among the remaining iguanas since 2014. The authors of the research noted, “Preliminary results from the first-ever complete census of the pink land iguana suggest that the species is in desperate need of conservation action.”

Rats and wild cats devour a lot of the tiny hatchlings, and they also eat eggs before they hatch. On the “Red List” of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the reptiles are currently classified as severely endangered. That the organization believes it is on the verge of extinction unless drastic actions are taken.

The Galápagos National Park’s director, Danny Rueda, stated, “Saving the Pink Land Iguana has become an urgent conservation priority.”

“The Pink Land Iguana is at risk of extinction due to the presence of introduced predators and a shortage of juveniles, as well as the species’ limited geographic range,” he said.

According to the Galápagos Conservation Trust, the pink land iguana evolved from similar species about 5.7 million years ago. Its pink tint isn’t a color at all; it’s the result of albino skin that allows its red blood to be seen from the outside. According to the conservation trust, the animal’s diet consists primarily of prickly pear leaves and fruit.

The Galápagos Conservancy and the Galápagos National Park Directorate dispatched a team of 30 scientists to Isabela Island to count pink land iguanas on Wolf Volcano’s rim. To assure an exact number, the research team spent ten days marking the creatures as they tallied them.

The only natural predator of the pink land iguana before Europeans introduced cats and rodents to the island was the Galápagos hawk. The pink land iguana, like many other native species on the island, originated in a habitat where. This is a condensed version of the information.