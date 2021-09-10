VIDEO: Half-Ton Gators’ Mating Call Becomes a “Chorus of Lawn Mowers”

Alligators in the United States are not bashful about proclaiming their desire for a mate, and the outcome can sound like a combination of a motorcycle and the world’s loudest snorer.

Large male gators are captured on video making their mating calls, which include loud grunting as they look for mates. They were shot at the Australian Reptile Park’s Alligator Lagoon in Somersby, New South Wales.

“As huge rumbles rang across the Australian Reptile Park this morning, you’d be forgiven for thinking maintenance staff were starting up a chorus of lawn mowers. In truth, it’s a symphony of 20 big male American alligators in lockdown looking for love,” the Australian Reptile Park wrote on Facebook.

Keepers recorded the loud bellows as the fight for female attention became more intense with the entrance of new males.

“Having 20 additional males join our predominantly female population in May of this year has had a tremendous impact on the behavior that we normally witness this time of year,” reptile keeper Jake Meney said.

“The sound of a bull bellowing heralds the beginning of breeding season, which we anticipate as the weather warms. “However, what we heard this morning was unlike anything I’ve ever heard before,” Meney said. “The new males are eager to make their presence felt.”

“We timed the arrival of the new males for the start of winter [in Australia], when they are usually less active and conflict is less likely. The newcomers were settling in quickly as a result of this. As they emerge from their slumber, the race for the attention of a beautiful female is on,” he explained.

The huge reptiles’ mating-call rumblings can be heard above the surface of a lake or river. When low-frequency vibrations are retained underwater, however, they become visible, forming patterns in the water that shoot up above the surface like fountains as another means to attract a suitable female for reproduction.

The underwater grunts of the alligator produce interesting patterns. Faraday waves are unusually shaped ripples that are rarely seen in nature.

The workers at the Australian Reptile Park will keep a close eye on the alligators in the next weeks, expecting to see nests containing them.