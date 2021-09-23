Video and Photographs of the Volcano on the Canary Islands: On the fourth day, the eruption becomes more intense, forcing thousands of people to flee the area.

On the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, lava from a volcanic eruption continued to wreak havoc on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes.

There have been no fatalities or injuries reported.

The eruption began on Sunday and has grown in intensity since then. Experts predict that the lava will continue to erupt for weeks, burying agriculture and residential areas.

Streams of glistening lava continued to erupt into the sky. Lava rivers have swept across the island, killing everything in their path.

The INVOLCAN group is moving towards the eruptive focus this morning. #LaPalmaeruption #lapalma pic.twitter.com/ybzFTCrObp Today’s activity is more explosive, with a big volume of ash in the atmosphere #LaPalmaeruption #lapalma

About 150 homes, as well as structures, schools, stores, and much of the landscape, have been destroyed by the lava. According to property portal Idealista, it has destroyed roughly $102 million in property so far.

In the El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane areas, about 6,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

“All we can do is cry,” she says. We are a small company. A 30-year-old jeweler in the small town of Los Llanos de Aridane told Reuters, “We live off all these folks who have lost everything.”

The lava flowed more slowly earlier this week, but the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported late Tuesday that “the scale of seismic activity within the volcano was intensifying.”

#Lapalmaerupcion #LaPalmaeruption pic.twitter.com/0kxjpMq1Js Vdeo de la erupción hace unos minutos / Video of the eruption a few minutes ago #Lapalmaerupcion #LaPalmaeruption

Lava streams are being studied to see if they flow far enough to reach the sea.

Three distinct lava rivers can be seen pouring westward towards the coast, according to drone imagery. When combined with a large volume of water, this could pose a risk of causing more explosions or creating “clouds of deadly gas.”

As a precaution, marine authorities have kept a two-nautical-mile radius around the ship.

Since the last 4 hours, the Canary Islands Seismic Network has detected a significant increase in the amplitude of the volcanic tremor, which is an indicative of the severity of the strombolian explosive activity in the active vents at this time image.

twitter.com/gkgOi0pD69

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. On Sunday, a dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted, forcing thousands of inhabitants to flee. pic.twitter.com/dEsoqPXDdU

