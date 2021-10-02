VIDEO: An Australian baby kangaroo leaps from his mother’s pouch for the first time before diving back in.

A newborn kangaroo from Australia, known as a “joey,” is jumping right to it.

In video, “Jumping Jack,” as he was dubbed by zookeepers, can be seen taking its first exploring steps outside of its mother’s pouch. After bounding up and down in the nearby territory, “Jumping Jack” turns and returns to the pouch to jump back in.

The video, which was shot at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia, has received over 13,800 views on the zoo’s Instagram page to yet.

The joey is already developing confidence, appearing shaky on his tiny little feet and learning to explore the Australian Reptile Park, despite his small size, according to the zoo. “For the time being, the joey remains close to his mother, also known as ‘Joy,’ but as he grows bigger, he will presumably travel further afield.”

“I love when we see kangaroo joeys starting to peek their heads out of the pouch, and we’ve seen a couple after the previous few weeks!” said Tim Faulkner, director of the reptile park. Is there anything cuter than the first wobbly hops of a roo joey?! It’s always so exciting when they take the big jump from mum’s pouch. And Jumping Jack is more than up to the task.”

Jumping Jack is a kind of eastern grey kangaroo native to Australia’s east coast. After the red kangaroo, they are Australia’s second largest and heaviest living marsupial.

According to the reptile park, eastern grey kangaroos have woolly fur that ranges from silvery-grey to dark greyish-brown. When standing, an adult male can reach about 7 feet tall and weigh more than 130 pounds. Females, on the other hand, rarely stand taller than 5.9 feet.

Eastern grey kangaroos spend the early part of the day in the shade in their grasslands and forest environment, then emerge in the afternoon to feed in huge numbers. They can be found in large numbers throughout Queensland, Victoria, and Tasmania.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species classifies the eastern grey kangaroo as “stable.”

The Red List states, “The species is found in numerous protected places and is protected by national legislation.” “Regulated harvesting takes place under state and local oversight. This is a condensed version of the information.