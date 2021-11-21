VIDEO: A New Dinosaur Has Been Discovered Beneath the Ice.

Scientists have unearthed what they believe to be the world’s first dinosaur, which lived 214 million years ago in cold Greenland during the Late Triassic Period.

Researchers from Denmark, Germany, and Portugal named the two-legged plant-eating dinosaur Issi saaneq because of its medium stature, long neck, and needle-like teeth. It was a forerunner of the sauropods, the world’s largest terrestrial creatures. It gets its name from the Greenlandic Inuit language, which means “cold bone.”

Harvard University paleontologists discovered two skulls in the Malmros Klint Formation in the Jameson Land Basin, a peninsula in eastern Greenland, in 1994. One of the skulls was initially supposed to belong to a long-necked Plateosaurus, a dinosaur species that lived during the Triassic Period in France, Germany, and Switzerland.

“These specimens clearly belong to a new species: Issi saaneq,” NOVA University-Victor Lisbon’s Beccari said. Beccari is the lead author of a manuscript published in the journal Diversity that details the findings.

“It’s wonderful to find a close related of the well-known Plateosaurus, of which hundreds have previously been discovered here in Germany,” said co-author Oliver Wings of Martin Luther University.

Researchers created three-dimensional models of the structures and bones within the sedimentary rock using an X-ray scan of the fossils.

“The anatomy of the two skulls is distinct in many ways,” Beccari added, citing the shape and proportions of the bones as an example.

One of the two skulls described by the researchers belonged to a juvenile, while the other was from an almost-adult animal. Aside from their relative sizes, the variations in bone structure between them are modest and only pertain to proportions. Because Denmark has jurisdiction over Greenland, the fossil dinosaur heads will be moved to the Natural History Museum of Denmark after the studies are completed.

The newly discovered dinosaur is unlike any other known sauropodomorph, although it looks a lot like Brazilian dinosaurs like the Macrocollum and Unaysaurus, which lived about 15 million years before it. The Brazilian dinosaurs and the German Plateosaurus belonged to a group of beautiful bipedal plateosaurids that grew to be 10 to 30 feet long.

Issi saaneq is the first Greenlandic dinosaur species to be discovered. The moment of discovery. This is a condensed version of the information.