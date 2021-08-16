[VIDEO] A crowd scales the Kabul Airport Bridge in a last-ditch attempt to flee the Taliban.

Thousands of people flocked to the tarmac of Kabul International Airport Monday in a desperate bid to exit the country as the Taliban took control of the city.

On Twitter, heartbreaking videos showed Afghans, men, women, and children, rushing toward parked civilian flights at the airport, with hundreds attempting to board any available plane.

“I see folks crying because they are unsure whether or not their flight will take place. “Neither am I,” Massouma Tajik, a 22-year-old data analyst who is one of the Afghans impatiently awaiting an evacuation flight at Kabul airport, told The Guardian.

According to other reports, US Marines stationed at the airport fired shots into the air on Monday to keep civilians from running onto the tarmac.

“The throng had gotten out of hand. Reuters reported an official as stating, “The firing was just done to quell the situation.”

Air traffic control is overseen by US military officers at the field, which is run by Afghan locals. A further 1,000 American troops were airlifted into the nation to assist in the airfield’s security.

Commercial jets were reportedly overwhelmed by the crowds, and some passengers had to be deboarded because the planes were overweight and couldn’t take off, according to unsubstantiated sources.

Meanwhile, according to reports from India, Air India has canceled a scheduled trip to Kabul due to the closure of Afghanistan’s airspace.

Many people were reminded of the fall of Saigon, which occurred over half a century ago, by the heartbreaking scenes at Kabul airport. Photos taken on April 30, 1975, showed a crowd of Vietnamese citizens waiting to be evacuated by military helicopters on the roof of the US embassy. Saigon fell to Communist-ruled North Vietnam almost immediately after US soldiers left after 19 years in the country. Many South Vietnamese were never able to leave the country.