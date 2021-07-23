Victims’ Families Blast Leaked Script of NZ Terror Attack Film as “Retraumatizing”

A script for a film recounting the mosque massacres in New Zealand in 2019 has sparked outrage, with family members of victims represented in the film calling the proposal “unethical,” “horrifying,” and “a false narrative.” As a result, Andrew Niccol’s film, which he wrote and directed, has apparently been put on hold.

The film, named They Are Us, was supposed to cover New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s reaction to the March 2019 terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch. 51 Muslim worshippers were slain in the attacks on the al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre. The attacks were also live-streamed on Facebook by the shooter.

“They Are Us is not so much about the attack as it is about the response to the attack [and]how an unprecedented act of hate was defeated by an outpouring of love and support,” Niccol told Dateline in June.

A leaked script obtained by Newshub, on the other hand, has upset New Zealanders around the country, particularly victims’ families, who have described it as “worse than the livestream” of the terror attacks.

According to Newshub, the script for They Are Us shows the massacres in gory detail over 17 pages, equating to roughly 17 minutes of screen time—”meaning it’d play out essentially in real-time.”

“[15] deaths are detailed in brutal detail, practically all of them named victims,” says the author.

The idea is “unacceptable,” according to Salwa Mohamad, whose husband and son were murdered in the attacks.

“The film is identical to the webcast. It’s even terrible than watching the livestream. It would inspire others to do the same, or even better, in order to avoid the terrorist’s mistakes,” she stated. “I simply want to ask the producers whether they would like to witness how one of their loved ones died in a movie if one of their loved ones was killed?”

The project has also sparked criticism for allegedly “altering facts,” as Mohamad put it. “They invent their own facts.” “What I read in that scene isn’t true,” she clarified.

Ambreen Naeem, whose husband and son were murdered in the assaults, told Newshub that the script was “distressing and [retraumatizing].”

The film’s indignation extends beyond its brutal depiction of the shootings. In. This is a condensed version of the information.