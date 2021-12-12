Vicente Fernandez, known in Mexico as “Sinatra,” has died at the age of 81.

Vicente Fernandez, the beloved “king of ranchera music” who won over a dozen Grammys, died Sunday at the age of 81.

The crooner died in a hospital in Guadalajara, his family reported in an Instagram post. He was known for his wide sombreros and romantic melodies that energized innumerable fiestas and gave balm for generations of Latin America’s brokenhearted.

On Twitter, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his condolences to Vicente Fernandez’s “family, friends, and the millions of followers of Vicente Fernandez, a symbol of our time’s ranchera music, renowned and acknowledged in Mexico and worldwide.”

Fernandez had been in the hospital after a fall in his property in Guadalajara, the capital of the state of Jalisco and the birthplace of mariachi music, in August.

“Chente,” the son of a rancher, had sold millions of CDs over the course of his 50-year career. He also appeared in a number of films.

He was the undisputed king of “rancheras,” or anguished love songs sung to the accompaniment of several guitars and swelling trumpets.

He won three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys for such melancholy and macho singles as “Por tu maldito amor” (“For your cursed love”) and the sorrowful “Que te vaya bonito” (“I wish you the best”).

Fernandez witnessed the finest and worst of Mexico, the polished and the brutally violent. The worst moment for “Chente,” also known as “The Idol of Mexico,” occurred during a 1998 tour, when his son Vicente Fernandez Jr. was kidnapped and held for 121 days against a $10 million ransom demand.

The kidnappers sliced off two of the young man’s fingers to show they were serious.

Another of Fernandez’s sons was an associate of a Sinaloa drug cartel lord, according to an unofficial biography by Argentine writer Olga Wornat.

The “Sinatra of ranchera music,” as the Houston Chronicle nicknamed him, carved an identifiable route in a career that began on street corners performing for tips.

There was also some debate.

Wornat claims that Fernandez was a furious opponent of rival singer Juan Gabriel “because he was gay and ‘Chente’ was a man from another age” in her book “El Ultimo Rey” (“The Last King”). Gabriel passed away in 2016.

Fernandez was also accused of inappropriately groping women while posing with them. He denied that he had done anything wrong.

Fernandez died on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Virgin of Guadalupe.