Vicente Fernandez, known in Mexico as “Sinatra,” has died at the age of 81.

Vicente Fernandez, the beloved “king of ranchera music” who won a dozen Grammys and Latin Grammys over his career, died Sunday at the age of 81.

The crooner died at a hospital in Guadalajara, according to his family. He was known for his wide sombreros and romantic melodies that enlivened innumerable fiestas and gave balm for generations of Latin America’s brokenhearted.

On Twitter, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his condolences to Vicente Fernandez’s “family, friends, and the millions of followers of Vicente Fernandez, a symbol of our time’s ranchera music, renowned and acknowledged in Mexico and worldwide.”

Fernandez had been in the hospital after a fall in his property in Guadalajara, the capital of the state of Jalisco and the birthplace of mariachi music, in August.

“Chente,” the son of a rancher, had sold millions of CDs over the course of his 50-year career. He also appeared in a number of films.

He was the undisputed king of “rancheras,” or anguished love songs sung to the accompaniment of several guitars and swelling trumpets.

He won three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys, including one this year, for such poignant and macho singles as “Por tu maldito amor” (“For your accursed love”) and the heartbreaking “Que te vaya bonito” (“I wish you the best”).

Fernandez witnessed the finest and worst of Mexico, the polished and the brutally violent.

During a 1998 tour, “Chente” — who was also known as “The Idol of Mexico” — had his eldest son Vicente Fernandez Jr. kidnapped and kept for 121 days against a $10 million ransom demand.

The kidnappers sliced off two of the young man’s fingers to show they were serious.

Another of Fernandez’s sons was an associate of a Sinaloa drug cartel lord, according to an unofficial biography by Argentine writer Olga Wornat.

The “Sinatra of ranchera music,” as the Houston Chronicle nicknamed him, carved an identifiable route in a career that began on street corners performing for tips.

There was also some debate.

Wornat claims that Fernandez was a furious opponent of rival singer Juan Gabriel “because he was gay and ‘Chente’ was a man from another age” in her book “El Ultimo Rey” (“The Last King”). Gabriel passed away in 2016.

Fernandez was also accused of inappropriately groping women while posing with them. He denied that he had done anything wrong.

