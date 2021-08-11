Vicente Fernández, a Mexican singer, is in intensive care after a fall.

According to an update on his social media pages, Mexican musician Vicente Fernández is in a “serious but stable” condition. Following a fall, he received surgery in a hospital in Guadalajara, western Mexico.

His son told Mexico’s Excélsior on Tuesday that his father, the 81-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist known as “Mexico’s greatest living vocalist” with a five-decade career, is semi-sedated and stable.

According to this son, his condition has not worsened and he is responding well to treatment, according to a Mexican daily newspaper.

The singer was claimed to be on a ventilator and getting critical patient care in the ICU (intensive care unit) following his surgery, according to a “medical report” released Tuesday as a picture post on the artist’s official Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Members of his family will not be giving interviews, according to the post. The media has been advised to desist from demanding interviews and to allow family members unrestricted access to the hospital.

“We highlight that all information will be provided through these methods

through the medical team’s communications,” the message stated.

