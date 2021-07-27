Venezuela’s Slums: A Day In The Life

Behind an armored vehicle, a Venezuelan soldier takes cover. He’s been dodging bullets for the past 48 hours.

He is not on a battlefield, but rather in a Caracas suburb, the capital of Venezuela, which he describes as “a country at war.”

This month, the incident unfolded in Cota 905, a slum that shares its name with the gang that rules there with impunity.

It’s one of numerous impoverished Caracas suburbs ruled by criminals who intimidate residents unabated in a country in terrible economic and political circumstances.

In the midst of the chaos, the gangs have built parallel empires based on drug trafficking, extortion, and kidnapping.

They rule the slums with a hard hand in Caracas, a city of two million people, from their comparatively luxurious residences in the wealthier, higher areas of the hilly districts.

The gangsters establish their own rules: they set the cut-off time for parties, establish visiting hours for outsiders, and even settle neighborly conflicts.

They execute anyone they suspect of being police informants and punish those who do not pay protection payments, which are referred to as “vaccines” in these sections.

The powder keg detonated on July 7, as it does every now and then.

Shots broke out early in the morning, and members of the Cota 905 gang went to the streets, telling residents to remain at home and warning police not to enter.

Nobody knows what triggered it.

The criminals, called locally as “malandros,” fired at buildings, cars, and pedestrians below from trenches hidden by sand bags from the hills overlooking the ghetto with its dirt roads and unstable homes.

AFP was stopped at the slum’s entry by a group of self-described “soldiers,” mostly teenagers, armed to the teeth with assault rifles, machine guns, sparkling new pistols, full magazines, hand grenades, binoculars, and two-way radios, despite being clothed in civilian clothing.

Others stood on the roofs or terraces of surrounding buildings, keeping an eye on the situation.

The kids took AFP’s recording equipment and only returned it after a thorough check and a lot of haggling.

One insisted, “We are not thieves…”

He explained the blockade by saying, “We don’t want the cops here.” “They engage in acts of violence here… they should not visit.”

A bloodied, obviously dead individual lay prostrate in the street a few meters away.

With a couple quick kicks, a bystander looked for signs of life. The body was left unattended for 24 hours.

The police then surrounded four people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.