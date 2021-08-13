Venezuela’s government and opponents will meet in Mexico to begin talks.

On Friday in Mexico, Venezuela’s government and opposition will begin a fresh round of talks in an attempt to end the country’s devastating political and economic crisis.

Sanctions, elections, and political prisoners are all on the table, but President Nicolas Maduro has vowed that he will not succumb to US “blackmail.”

The two sides will meet at Mexico City’s National Museum of Anthropology to begin the debate, which will be mediated by Norway and hosted by the Mexican government.

Talks in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados the following year failed to resolve differences between Maduro and Juan Guaido, the opposition leader recognized by approximately 60 countries as president.

The parties will meet again on August 30 to discuss a seven-point agenda that excludes Maduro’s departure, which the opposition accuses of being fraudulently reelected in 2018.

Certain sanctions may be eased, and progress on problems such as political prisoners may be made, but Maduro is not about to step down, according to Luis Vicente Leon, director of Venezuelan pollsters Datanalisis.

The economic situation in the South American country has been exacerbated by a slew of new sanctions imposed by the United States in the aftermath of the disputed election.

If Maduro, a former bus driver who became president after his mentor Hugo Chavez died in 2013, wants sanctions lifted, the US has urged him to make real preparations to host elections.

Maduro said his country would attend the talks “autonomously and freely, and does not subject to blackmail or threats from the United States administration” in a state television broadcast on Thursday.

Previously, Maduro stated that he was seeking the “immediate suspension of all criminal sanctions” imposed by the US, which declared in 2019 that he was no longer the legal president following widespread allegations of electoral irregularities.

The penalties, which include an oil embargo, are aimed at “promoting responsibility” on democracy and human rights, according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Price told reporters, “We’ve also been clear that the Maduro administration can provide a route to reducing sanctions by enabling Venezuelans to participate in long-overdue free and fair presidential, legislative, and local elections.”

A team led by parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez and the president’s son Nicolas Maduro Guerra, who is also a politician, will represent Maduro.

Guaido’s foreign policy chief, Julio, will lead the opposition team, which will be led by politician and lawyer Gerardo Blyde. Brief News from Washington Newsday.