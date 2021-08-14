Venezuela’s government and opponents have begun negotiations in Mexico.

Venezuela’s government and opposition began talks in Mexico on Friday, with the goal of resolving the country’s devastating political and economic crisis through sanctions and elections.

Previous negotiations in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados the following year failed to resolve differences between President Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido, the opposition leader recognized by over 60 countries as president.

Neither of them were present for the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City.

Instead, representatives from both sides signed a document formally launching the debate, which will be mediated by Norway and hosted by the Mexican government.

The hard work was supposed to be postponed until later, with the parties meeting again on August 30 to discuss a seven-point agenda that does not involve Maduro’s departure, which the opposition accuses him of unlawfully reelecting in 2018.

Certain sanctions may be eased, and progress on problems such as political prisoners may be made, but Maduro is not about to step down, according to Luis Vicente Leon, director of Venezuelan pollsters Datanalisis.

The economic situation in the South American country has been exacerbated by a slew of new sanctions imposed by the United States in the aftermath of the disputed election.

If Maduro, a former bus driver who became president after his mentor Hugo Chavez died in 2013, wants sanctions lifted, the US has urged him to make real preparations to host elections.

Maduro said his country would attend the talks “autonomously and freely, and does not subject to blackmail or threats from the United States administration” in a state television broadcast on Thursday.

Previously, Maduro stated that he was seeking the “immediate suspension of all criminal sanctions” imposed by the US, which declared in 2019 that he was no longer the legal president following widespread allegations of electoral irregularities.

The penalties, which include an oil embargo, are aimed at “promoting responsibility” on democracy and human rights, according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Price told reporters, “We’ve also been clear that the Maduro administration can provide a route to reducing sanctions by enabling Venezuelans to participate in long-overdue free and fair presidential, legislative, and local elections.”

The opposition team was led by politician and lawyer Gerardo Blyde, while Maduro was represented by a delegation led by parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez.

On Friday, Guaido stated on Twitter that Venezuela “needs and deserves a solution.”

Guaido, who declared himself president of Venezuela in 2019 while serving as the country’s vice president, Brief News from Washington Newsday.