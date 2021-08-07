Venezuelans are desperately trying to get rid of their bolivars as inflation bites.

Marisela Lopez, who works at a vegetable booth in Caracas, is unsure what she will do with the sudden influx of cash that her clients have been throwing at her.

Venezuela said on Thursday that it would denominate its currency with six zeroes for the third time in 13 years.

People’s trust in actual bank notes is at an all-time low, and they want them out of their lives.

“We also need to get rid of the cash soon because what happens if we keep collecting cash? “How are we going to deal with the banknotes?” Lopez, 34, expressed his thoughts.

The new policy, which will take effect in October, is a result of the world’s highest inflation rate, which is expected to reach about 3,000 percent in 2020.

This has resulted in huge price swings and a shift toward the US dollar, which is becoming increasingly popular among customers and businesses in the 30-million-strong country.

“There was never any (local) cash in here; only foreign currency. Now I don’t know where all this money came from,” said Carmen Ramirez, 48, who works in the Catia market in western Caracas, just meters (feet) away from Lopez.

Huge sums of money are scarcely enough to buy a few vegetables or a few kilograms (pounds) of meat, as they are in Venezuela.

Four years of hyperinflation and eight years of recession have devastated purchasing power.

Few people have the financial means to deposit their notes at a bank.

For two weeks, there had been murmurs in Catia that a redenomination was on the way.

That’s when “the bolivars that didn’t exist started to appear,” according to Ramirez, a meat seller.

The bolivar, ravaged by inflation, grew increasingly scarce, fewer places accepted it, and what was left began to pile up unused.

“I hope the president achieves his goal this time… to move forward, to stay afloat, and there won’t be another devaluation that sends us to the bottom,” Ramirez said.

Venezuelans began to utilize the dollar as the bolivar declined, and many shops and supermarkets began to accept the Zelle electronic payment system, which required customers to have a bank account outside of the nation.

Lopez’s customers paid by card or with foreign currencies, primarily dollars, before receiving banknotes that “didn’t work.” Many payments are made via bank transfer as well.

“Banknotes are thrown away, burned; we don’t respect them any longer… When you’re out on the streets, you’ll even see banknotes on the highway… “Sometimes I say to myself, ‘Look, this isn’t worth anything anymore,’” Lopez explained.

