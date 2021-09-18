Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s legitimacy is called into question during a rare trip abroad.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro responded to threats to his legitimacy at a regional meeting on Saturday, his first travel outside the country since the US accused him of drug trafficking.

Maduro came up for a meeting of the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, at the last minute.

The US Department of Justice charged Maduro with crimes such as “narco-terrorism,” “drug trafficking,” and “weapons possession” in March 2020, and offered a reward of $15 million for information leading to his capture.

The designation came as the Trump administration attempted to assist Juan Guaido, the opposition leader, in assuming power.

Venezuela’s president, who generally travels to Cuba, a close ally, or Caribbean countries, has avoided leaving the country since the reward was announced, and his trip to Mexico is the first of its kind since then.

Guaido is recognized as Venezuela’s lawful temporary president by more than 50 countries, led by the United States. Guaido declared himself interim president in 2019 after Maduro claimed re-election in a largely regarded as rigged election.

The presidents of Uruguay and Paraguay, who are among the 50, stressed during Saturday’s proceedings that their presence at the meeting did not imply that they acknowledge Maduro as president.

In an address to the assembled leaders, Mario Abdo Benitez of Paraguay remarked, “There is no change in my government’s position, and I believe it is the gentlemanly thing to say so out loud.” After Guaido declared himself president, his administration severed connections with Venezuela.

“There is no complete democracy” in Venezuela, according to Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle. Protests are suppressed by repression, and the opposition is imprisoned.”

Maduro, a socialist firebrand and former bus driver selected by Hugo Chavez, retaliated by challenging both presidents to a debate on democracy in Venezuela and Latin America as a whole.

Maduro addressed the two leaders, saying, “Name the date, the place, and the hour.”

He invited them to observe municipal elections in his nation on November 21, which the opposition has announced it will participate in after a three-year boycott.

“Come watch how the dictator Maduro organizes elections,” he urged.