Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lashes out at EU election monitors.

President Nicolas Maduro slammed EU monitors at Venezuelan municipal elections on Sunday, dismissing their claims that the vote was tainted by anomalies.

“Those who came as adversaries, the European Union delegation of spies, discovered not a single shred of proof to attack the electoral system,” Maduro stated of the November 21 election for governor and mayor.

In the vast majority of races, candidates who support Maduro’s regime were declared winners.

For the first time since 2017, opposition parties participated in this election, breaking a run of boycotts.

Despite what it called “better conditions” than past elections, the EU observer mission criticized a “lack of commitment to the rule of law.”

“Some legislation harmed the equality of conditions, the balance, and the openness of the elections,” said Isabel Santos, the director of the mission.

Maduro’s regime, whose 2018 election was contested by most of the international community, scored a landslide victory in last weekend’s poll, which was monitored for the first time in 15 years by EU observers.

The failure of opposition organizations to unite around single candidates in an attempt to seize power and authority from Maduro, who has presided over the oil-rich country’s economic catastrophe, aided the socialists.

“Divide and conquer, as they say… Due to divisiveness and a refusal to acknowledge new leaders, a number of states have been lost “Pedro Benitez, a journalist and university lecturer, told AFP.