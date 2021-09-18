Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is in Mexico for the first time since the United States accused him of being a dictator.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico on Friday for a meeting of Latin American and Caribbean leaders, his first travel outside of the country since the United States accused him of drug trafficking.

On arrival in Mexico City for the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, Maduro was greeted by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, according to the Mexican Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account.

The US Department of Justice charged him with “narco-terrorism,” “drug trafficking,” and “weapons possession” in March 2020, and offered a reward of $15 million for information leading to his apprehension.

The designation came as the Trump administration attempted to assist Juan Guaido, the opposition leader, in assuming power.

Venezuela’s president, who generally travels to Cuba, a close ally, or Caribbean countries, has avoided leaving the country since the reward was announced, and his trip to Mexico is the first of its kind since then.

His attendance at the summit was confirmed at the last minute, only hours before the 33 member countries’ heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and envoys were scheduled to convene.

On Saturday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will start the CELAC meeting at the National Palace in Mexico City.

Member states are scheduled to debate a variety of topics, with the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the area expected to be at the top of the list.

Since taking power in 2018, Obrador, a socialist, has overseen a thawing of relations with Venezuela.

When former legislative leader Juan Guaido declared himself president of Venezuela in 2019, his administration refused to accept him.