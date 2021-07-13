Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday that Mexico will host negotiations between his government and the opposition, but he maintained that he will only participate if international sanctions are dropped and he is protected from assassination attempts.

The opposition in Venezuela and about 60 other nations, including the European Union and the United States, have not acknowledged Maduro’s re-election in 2018.

Washington has stepped up sanctions against Venezuela and its government, putting enormous pressure on a country that is mired in political, economic, and humanitarian disaster.

At a meeting with MPs at the presidential palace in Caracas, Maduro said, “Norway has been proposing an international dialogue headquartered in Mexico, and very well, we agree.”

“What we don’t agree with is that certain people who claim to want to join in the conversation are plotting coups, sponsoring criminals, organizing terrorist attacks, and plotting assassinations,” the president stated.

Maduro’s remarks follow the detention of opposition leader Freddy Guevara by the secret police on Monday. According to the prosecutor’s office, Guevara will be charged with terrorism and treason.

Guevara has been accused of inciting violence in protests calling for Maduro’s ouster in the past, despite the fact that the president pardoned the congressman last year.

Maduro stated on Monday that some of individuals who have been pardoned “leave free and immediately join in seeking for criminals, paying for violent groups, and preparing killings,” without mentioning Guevara by name.

The US and EU have stated that if negotiations for “credible” elections progress, sanctions will be reconsidered.

Maduro stressed that his participation in Mexico was contingent on the lifting of US sanctions, which include an oil embargo.

Maduro told lawmakers, “We have proposed three criteria to travel to Mexico.” “One, all sanctions against the United States and the European Union should be lifted.

“Two, by sitting down, all political sectors acknowledge the validity and operation of public powers, as well as the country’s and its lawful authorities’ constitutionality.

“Three, that all sectors abstain from violent schemes involving criminals, coups, assassinations, and other forms of violence.”

In November, regional elections will be held in Venezuela, and Maduro has promised to recognize the results if his opponents win the mayoral and governor polls.