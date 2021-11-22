Venezuelan elections are seen as “grossly skewed” by the United States.

The US warned Monday that Venezuela’s regional elections were not free and fair, and that it would continue to put pressure on leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington regards as illegitimate.

In Sunday’s election, which witnessed the return of opposition parties to the ballot box for the first time since 2017, Maduro’s forces were believed to have secured a landslide victory.

Detentions of political leaders, restrictions on opposition candidates, media control, and voting registration manipulation, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Fearful of the voice and vote of Venezuelans, the regime rigged the election process to determine the outcome well before any ballots were cast,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Maduro denies Venezuelans the opportunity to create their own destiny,” he stated.

“We demand that the Maduro dictatorship stop repressing Venezuelans and let them to live in the peaceful, stable, and democratic country that they deserve and have long wanted.”

Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the US considers to be the interim president after disputing Maduro’s election legitimacy.

After a 15-year hiatus, European Union observers have returned to the country and will present a report on Tuesday.

Weakened and fractured, the opposition only managed to win three states, including oil-rich Zulia, Venezuela’s most populous area, whose capital, Maracaibo, is the country’s second-largest city.