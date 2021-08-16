Venezuela Releases a Key Opposition Leader Who Was Charged With Treason and Terrorism.

Freddy Guevara, a key Venezuelan opposition politician who was imprisoned for “treason” and “terrorist” last month, was released on Sunday, only days after new talks between the opposition and the government began.

On July 12, officers of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) detained Guevara, 35, from his automobile in Caracas.

Guevara was charged with “crimes of terrorism, attacks against the constitutional order, conspiracy to commit a crime, and treason” by Attorney General Tarek Saab over alleged ties to violent clashes in a Caracas neighborhood earlier in July, which the government of President Nicolas Maduro claimed were part of a plot to depose him.

Guevara’s release coincides with the start of new talks between the government and the opposition – mediated by Norway and hosted in Mexico – to try to end the country’s devastating political and economic crisis, which includes the release of political prisoners.

The US has pushed Venezuela to release Guevara, a former student leader and lawmaker, claiming that his detention threw doubt on leftist President Nicolas Maduro’s declared willingness to speak with the opposition.

Guevara said he didn’t know if he would join the opposition team at the negotiations in Mexico after his release, despite media rumors to the contrary.

On Sunday, he informed reporters that he was “not sure what the conditions of his freedom are.”

Teresly Malave, one of Guevara’s lawyers, told AFP that the judge “had not yet set restrictions” on his release, but that he believes Guevara will be granted full freedom or be subjected to certain reporting obligations. He ruled out the notion of being held at his home.

Guevara, who was elected to parliament in the 2015 election that handed the opposition control of the assembly under Juan Guaido’s leadership, has been accused in the past by the socialist government of inciting violence in anti-Maduro marches.