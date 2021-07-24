Venezuela accuses the United States of violating its airspace.

Venezuela accused the US of violating its airspace in a “blatant provocation” on Friday, warning that it would “react firmly” to any maneuver it viewed as an act of aggression.

The incident occurred while Colombian and US forces were conducting training along Venezuela’s Caribbean coast.

A US “type C-17 heavy military transport” entered Venezuelan airspace late Thursday for “three minutes… making a voyage of roughly 14 nautical miles,” according to a defense ministry statement.

“This flagrant provocation occurred during joint military drills by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, where American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets were also present for strategic exploration,” it continued.

Colombia’s Air Force confirmed joint military training operations with the US on July 16 with the goal of “increasing interoperability with friendly countries.”

“We are aware that reconnaissance missions are being carried out toward Venezuelan geographic space as part of the aforementioned exercises, which is why we do not rule out further possible hostile measures against our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Venezuelan administration said.

The statement warned that President Nicolas Maduro had “given precise directives to remain alert and respond violently to any act of aggression.”

Venezuela has no diplomatic connections with the United States or Colombia, with which it shares a 2,200-kilometer porous border (1,367 miles).

Relations between Caracas and Bogota and Washington have been tight since the late Hugo Chavez’s administration, but tensions reached new heights after the US and Colombia recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as president, calling Maduro’s reelection in 2018 illegitimate.

Maduro frequently denounces what he calls attempts by the two nations, his primary international enemies, to murder or topple him.